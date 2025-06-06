Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen, Abduct Chinese National, One Other In Kwara

Share

..cart away rifles of the dead policemen

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed a deadly attack on a mining site at OrekeOkeigbo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, resulting in the killing of two policemen and abduction of two people, including a Chinese national.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Adetoun EjireAdeyemi, said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The statement reads: “Information received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oreke indicates that a group of unidentified armed assailants invaded the said mining facility, where they tragically shot and killed two operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, ASP Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah, both attached to 45 PMF, Abuja, who were on official protective assignment at the location.

The attackers also carted away rifles of the deceased officers. “In addition to the heinous killings, the assailants abducted two individuals: Mr. Sam Xie Wie, a Chinese national and Mr. David Adenaiye, a native from Kogi State who was working at the mining site at the time of the incident.”

The statement added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, has strongly condemned the act of brutality, while assuring the public that the Command has since swung into decisive action.

“Tactical and intelligencedriven efforts are currently underway to ensure the swift rescue of the abducted victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this cowardly attack.

The Command is working in close synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders to strengthen its presence in the area and prevent a recurrence of such incidents,” the statement added.

