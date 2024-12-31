Gunmen Kill 2 Police, Vigilantes, Others In Anambra

Share

Gunmen yesterday killed seven people, including two police officers in Ihiala in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 11.30 am when the hoodlums shot indiscriminately, leading to the death of the police officers, vigilantes and others. Police spokesman SP Tochikwu Ikenga confirmed the incident.

According to him, they have launched a manhunt for the gangsters. He said: “The unfortunate attack resulted in the death of seven persons among which are two unarmed passers-by.

“The Joint Security Team rescued one of the victims who is currently responding to treatment in a hospital. “The Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Itam while on an on-the-spot assessment visit to the scene interviewed some eyewitnesses of the incident.

Information also had it that the armed men started shooting sporadically at a venue where preparations are ongoing for a burial ceremony slated for January 2.

“Also, while escaping the scene, the armed men shot at two security officials at a security Observation Post close to the local government head – quarters by the Express Road.”

