Gunmen Kill 2, Injured Many Others In Attack On Lagos Community

Two people were killed and many others injured as armed men invaded Ijegun Egba Community in the Ori -Ade Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The deceased were identified as 40 year old Sickle Cell patient, Gbenga Areagbo and Oladapo Olukoya, whose body was reportedly taken away to Ibasa through the jetty by the killers.

The incident which created panic in the community, was said to have happened on Thursday and Friday last week, forcing residents to leave the town.

It was gathered that the problem started last week Thursday, when some suspected armed men from Ibasa on the other side of the river invaded the jetty at Ijegun Egba and started harassing and robbing residents.

An indigene of the town, Kudus Fadiku, while speaking with our correspondent narrated that, “It all started last Thursday, when some armed thugs from Ibasa invaded the jetty in Ijegun Egba and began to attack our people.”

They identified an indigene of our town, Wasiu Ademola and they descended on him. He was seriously injured and they wanted to take him to Ibasa through the river, when he lied to them that he is not from Ijegun Egba and that he is a policeman, that was when they released him.”

