Gunmen Kill 2 Brothers In Fresh Benue Attack

Gunmen on Monday attacked Jato-Aka Turan in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State killing two brothers. The hoodlums also razed over 20 homes, forcing residents, including women and children, to flee the community.

Zungwenen Aondowase, popularly called Pilot, and Tersoo Chia were sent to their untimely death. At least six farmers were killed barely four days ago when gunmen invaded Tse Ugema Chul, Mbakesa, and Ugbaam, in the Ukum Local Government Area.

In the latest incident, locals said the killing the two brothers “brings to over 80 the total number of people killed in similar attacks in the area since the beginning of this year”.

A resident of Jato Aka, who identified his name as Ager Tyover, said over 75 per cent of the population in the five wards making up Turan Jato-Aka had been displaced. He regretted that the attacks are going on amid heavy mining activities in the areas.

He called on both the state and federal governments to save the people from being wiped by herdsmen.

Tyover said: “We will continue to raise awareness and inform the global community about the alarming situation in Turan JatoAka, where innocent lives are being lost due to the actions of herdsmen.”

Meanwhile, the Ukum Local Government Area Chairman Jonathan Modi has asked residents to unite against the common enemy and reclaim their land.

He described the situation in Ukum as dire. Modi stressed the need for collective action from all stakeholders to address the worsening insecurity in the area.

