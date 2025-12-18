Gunmen Kill 12 Miners In Fresh Attack On Plateau Community

…BYM kicks, demands swift justice, stronger security action

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), has condemned the attacks and killing of 12 persons, with several others injured on Tuesday night in Ratoso Community in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing it as barbaric, heartbreaking and unacceptable.

The BYM in a statement yesterday by its President, Barr Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, and Secretary General, Mr Bature Iliya Adazaram, said the attack occurred at about 9:00pm on Tuesday at a mining site in the community, leaving twelve persons dead, three abducted and five others hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries.

BYM said the incident has thrown Ratoso Community and the entire Berom nation into deep mourning, lamenting the recur- ring killings of innocent people in their ancestral land. Solomon Mwantiri, who led members of the BYM leadership on a condolence visit to the community, described the scene as devastating and painful.

According to him, the continued loss of innocent lives through violent attacks has become intolerable and must no longer be allowed to persist.

“This repeated killing of our people in their ancestral homes is unacceptable. Enough is enough. The pain, fear and trauma inflicted on these communities must not be ignored,” he said The Berom youth leader called on the Plateau State Government, the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to immediately launch a comprehensive, transparent and decisive investigation into the attack, with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators and their collaborators.

He warned that failure to ensure justice would only embolden criminal elements and worsen insecurity across Barkin Ladi and neighbouring communities.