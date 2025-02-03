Gunmen Kill 10 In Attack On Ebonyi Community

Share

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed 10 persons dead in an attack launched by gunmen at Amagu Village in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the incident yesterday in Abakaliki while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN), said that the attack occurred on yesterday morning.

“Several houses were also burnt selectively in the area and other properties destroyed.

“Upon receipt of the information, we drafted police operatives to the area. “We are currently investigating the incident while normalcy has returned to the area,” he said.

