Gunmen Kill 1, Abduct Imam, 7 Others In Plateau Community

Gunmen attacked Dogon Ruwa Community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday evening, killing one resident and abducting eight others, including an imam. Residents said the attack occurred on the outskirts of the village while the victims were producing charcoal for sale.

Dogon Ruwa has faced repeated cases of bandit attacks and kidnappings in recent months. A youth leader in Wase, Shapi’i Sambo, confirmed the incident and said it had s p r e a d fear across the community. “ T h e victims were processing charcoal w h e n gunmen suddenly stormed the area,” Sambo said.

“An imam of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Malam Abdulrashid Baduku, his muezzin, and six other people were taken away.” He added that residents attempted to pursue the attackers but were unable to do so because it was already evening. “People are now living in panic because of the attack,” he said.

According to Sambo, security personnel are already stationed in the area, with additional officers deployed following the incident. He urged residents to remain calm as efforts continue to secure the community. At the time of filing this report, the Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, SP Alabo Alfred, had not issued an official statement on the attack.