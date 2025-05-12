Gunmen Kill 1, Abduct 3 In Zamfara School Attack

Share

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Government Day Secondary School in Tsafe, LGA of Zamfara State.

The incident happened on Saturday. Confirming the attack to yesterday, Yazid Abubakar, Zamfara Police spokesperson, said the incident left one person dead while three others were kidnapped.

“It has been confirmed that the incident happened last night around 10 p.m. The school is Government Day Secondary School, but no students were present,” Abubakar said.

“They (the gunmen) came through the staff quarters area, broke through the fence, entered the premises, and killed Malam Kabir Abdullah, who was retired.

“He was a retired teacher. He resisted abduction and was later killed. Three females, including the retired teacher’s wife, were kidnapped. “Our men (the police) are on the ground to ensure safety, and we are working on their rescue.”

The latest attack underscores the escalating security crisis in the state and the growing fear spreading across communities in northern Nigeria. The north-west state has experienced frequent attacks and kidnappings by gunmen in recent times.

