Gunmen Kidnaps Two Traditional Rulers In Bauchi

The village heads in Balma and Unguwan Bakutunbe, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State have been reportedly kidnapped between Saturday and the early hours of Sunday.

The kidnapping is sequel to last week’s kidnapping of two Fulani men, Alhaji Malami in Ware village and Alhaji Buba Kwancikwaniya in Yelwa village, both in Ningi LGA.

According to the report, the unknown Gunmen stormed the villages, opened fires randomly to scare the localities, fatally shot one person and kidnapped the two traditional rulers from their respective residences.

Following the incident, a Balma resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the newsmen that the unidentified gunmen stormed the village at 11 pm and made their way straight to Sarki’s home, shooting sporadically to scare people away.

The source claimed that after the gunmen whisked away the village head, one Alhaji Haruna Dan OC was discovered lying in a pool of blood, having been shot in the neck. He was taken to Ningi General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Again, the gunmen allegedly stormed Bakutunbe that same Saturday night and kidnapped Ya’u Gandu Maliya and Idris Mai Anguwa, two men who served as Mai Anguwa (neighbourhood leaders).

The kidnappers allegedly demanded N8 million in ransom for each of Mai Anguwa and Maliya.

In a similar vein, Bauchi State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil who confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Hussaini Saleh, the village head of Balma said that a victim, Haruna Jibrin, was shot in the head by the suspected kidnappers.

The police spokesperson, who was unable to confirm whether or not the victim was dead, stated: “Right now, the police in Ningi Division are searching the bush to see how they can rescue the abducted village head.”