Gunmen Kidnaps Anambra Lawmaker, Azuka

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly who represents the Onitsha North Federal constituency.

New Telegraph gathered that Azuka was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday, December 24, along Ugwunapampa road in Onitsha, Anambra State while returning home for the Christmas celebration.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Anambra Police Command spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the command has activated operational plans for the rescue of the lawmaker.

“The report of the incident indicates that on December 24, 2024, at about 9:20 pm, while returning home along Ugwunapampa Road, he was abducted by unidentified persons.

“The command is working on leads to ensure his rescue and the arrest of those responsible. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

However, this is not the first time a state lawmaker has been kidnapped in Anambra.

