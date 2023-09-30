Gunmen Kidnap Worshippers In Ondo

Unidentified gunmen have abducted approximately twenty-five members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Saturday Telegraph reported that the victims were en route to a burial ceremony when the assailants attacked them along the infamous Ifon road in the Ose Local Council Area of the state on Friday evening.

During an early Saturday conversation with reporters regarding the incident, a church member revealed that the majority of the victims were choir members.

He said: “At least twenty-five of them were in the bus travelling for the burial programme en route to Ose LGA. They were abducted by the armed men, and their bus was abandoned by the roadside.”

In a chat with Daily Trust, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the police anti-kidnapping squad and other tactical teams had been deployed in the area to rescue the victims.

She said: “The incident happened yesterday (Friday) afternoon, the police were informed that a Church Bus with the Inscription CAC was abandoned around the Elegbeka area, and there are suspicions that the passengers in the vehicle were kidnapped.

“But we are already on the trail of the kidnappers with the view to rescue the abducted victims. Our men from the Anti-kidnapping squad are combing the bush already.”