Gunmen Kidnap Two Catholic Nuns In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of two Catholic reverend sisters along Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident happened late Tuesday, January 7, when the victims were on their way back from their vocational association’s meeting at Ogboji community in Orumba North LGA.

In a statement signed by the Secretary-General, Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Onitsha, Anambra State, Maria Ikeotuonye, the victims were identified as Vincentia Nwankwo and Grace Okoli.

The statement with the title, “Notification of kidnap and call for prayers” read, ‘With sadness, we write to inform the general public of the kidnap of our two sisters Vincentia Maria Nwankwo and Grace Mariette Okoli yesterday evening, Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

“They were kidnapped along Ufuma road on their way back from their Vocational Association’s meeting at Ogboji.

“We commend our Sisters to the powerful intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary for their speedy release from the hands of their kidnappers and solicit your fervent prayers and supplications to God that they may be released as soon as possible and come back to us safe and sound.”

Confirming the development, the Anambra State Police Command, spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that a police-led joint operation is already ongoing for the possible rescue of the abducted victims.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations had visited the scene for a spot assessment

Ikenga said, “Police-led joint operation is already ongoing for the possible rescue of two Catholic nuns allegedly kidnapped along Ufuma Road, Orumba North Local Government.

“The sad incident occurred in the evening of yesterday 7/1/2025 when the nuns were returning from a vocational service meeting in Ogboji.

“The command is already working with some clues for the possible arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victims. Further details shall be communicated, please,” he added.

