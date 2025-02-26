Gunmen Kidnap Two Benue Varsity Students

Share

Two students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi in Benue State were reportedly abducted in the late hours of Tuesday outside the university’s campus by gunmen.

The Benue Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the development on Wednesday said investigation had commenced.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, she stressed that the Command only received a report of two students being kidnapped.

“We received the information yesterday evening that two students were kidnapped. We have commenced an investigation, and further details will be provided soon,” Anene said.

Share

Please follow and like us: