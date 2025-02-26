New Telegraph

February 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Gunmen Kidnap Two…

Gunmen Kidnap Two Benue Varsity Students

Gunmen

Two students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi in Benue State were reportedly abducted in the late hours of Tuesday outside the university’s campus by gunmen.

The Benue Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the development on Wednesday said investigation had commenced.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, she stressed that the Command only received a report of two students being kidnapped.

“We received the information yesterday evening that two students were kidnapped. We have commenced an investigation, and further details will be provided soon,” Anene said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Court Jails 21-Year-Old Man For Stealing Fowl
Read Next

Ojukwu Didn’t Want Biafra War – Obidigbo
Share
Copy Link
×