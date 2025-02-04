Gunmen Kidnap Travellers In Ondo, Demand Ransom

Share

At least seven travellers were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen along the Owo-Ipele-Benin Highway in Ondo State on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The victims, who were reportedly returning from a South-South state to Akure, were ambushed by the assailants and the attackers forced the travellers off their commercial vehicle, which was later discovered abandoned by the roadside.

Concerned drivers who spotted the empty vehicle raised the alarm, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, revealed that seven individuals were abducted.

She assured the public that investigations are ongoing and pledged to provide updates as the situation develops.

Sources close to the case disclosed that the kidnappers have already reached out to the victims’ families, demanding ransom for their release.

However, the exact amount requested remains undisclosed.

This incident added to the growing insecurity in parts of Nigeria, particularly along highways, where travellers have increasingly become targets for criminal gangs.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Further updates on efforts to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice are expected soon.

