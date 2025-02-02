Gunmen Kidnap Three People In Kwara Community

Share

Three people have been reportedly kidnapped in Owoyale community in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The unfortunate incident was reported to have occurred on Saturday, 1st February 2025, at about 10 am.

It was gathered that unknown gunmen had stormed the Owoyale village along Oro-Agbamu road and forcefully whisked the three persons to an unknown location.

The victims are Alhaji Moshood Owoyale and Alhaji Abdulkazeem Owoyale, who are siblings, and the wife of Alhaji Moshood.

The unfortunate incident was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, adding: “The Police alongside the vigilante/hunter groups has swung into action; combing the forest to rescue the three victims unhurt and apprehend the criminals behind this act.

“Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses.”

