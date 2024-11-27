Gunmen Kidnap Three In Anambra

Share

Gunmen suspected to have abducted three persons near the Innoson Motorcycle Showroom along Onitsha-Owerri Road in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, on Wednesday, said the police were already working with information obtained from the scene for the ongoing rescue operations.

“Anambra Joint Security Forces are on the offensive for possible rescue unhurt of three abducted victims and arrest of the abductors today, 26/11/2024 by 6:45 pm at Innoson Motorcycle Showroom along Owerri Road, Nnewi.

READ ALSO

“The police command is determined and is already working with information obtained from the scene for the ongoing rescue operations.

“The command also urged residents or anyone with useful information that will aid the investigation to come forward to the Command headquarters, Awka, or the nearest police station.”

Share

Please follow and like us: