Gunmen Kidnap Six Persons In Taraba Community

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of no fewer than six individuals by suspected kidnappers within the state.

This incident is coming a few days after the kidnapping of Police Inspector, Emmanuel Yaro, who was assigned to the Kurmi Division.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Usman, said the abduction took place in the Pupule area within the Yorro Local Government Council.

He mentioned that the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and assured that the command was making every effort to ensure the safe release of the victims.

He added that the anti-kidnapping and the strike force unit of the command, along with vigilantes, are working in conjunction with local hunters to pursue and locate the kidnappers.

He called on persons with useful information to reach out to the command or other sister security agencies.

Some community members, speaking with reporters, mentioned that the kidnappers raided the area while its residents were asleep.

They implored the state government and security agencies to closely monitor the local government council, emphasizing their concerns that it is gradually falling under the control of bandits and kidnappers.

Citing the recent kidnapping of the former chairman’s son and the tragic murder of a 15-year-old by rapists, they urged for enhanced surveillance in the region.

They appealed to the operatives to work tirelessly around the clock to facilitate the rescue of the victims, who they described as the primary providers for their families.