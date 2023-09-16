Gunmen Kidnap Police Officer In Bauchi

An Assistant Superintendent of Police has been reportedly abducted in Toro town, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State by suspected gunmen.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the gunmen invaded the village on Friday night and began firing randomly, putting everyone in the area into major disarray as they fled for safety.

According to one of the town residents who pleaded anonymous, the gunmen invaded the town at around 9:00 pm and started firing into the air, causing chaos among the occupants.

He claims that the recent kidnappings for ransom in Toro Local Government have had an impact on the region’s economic operations since individuals are reluctant to conduct business there for fear of being kidnapped.

Several calls to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, were not answered. He did not also respond to messages sent to his phone.