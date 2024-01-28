Gunmen Kidnap Police Inspectors, AK47 Rifles In Delta

Three mobile police officers from PMF 51, Oghara, have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected herders in the Ohoror hamlet on the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sunday Telegraph learned that the kidnappers also carted away with the police officers’ AK47 guns and ammunition to an unknown destination.

Further investigation into the case revealed that the kidnapped Police were part of a group of six mobile police officers dispatched to the Ughelli-Patani Road pinching point.

According to a police source, the cops were taken away while responding to a distress call.

“While they were at the tipping point, a young man simply identified as Moses Progress, 22, from the Uwheru community came to inform the team that he was robbed of his OPPO phone and money by suspected herdsmen under a nearby bridge close to their point while performing rituals to the god of the river.

“Consequently, the leader of the patrol team reportedly detailed the three inspectors to follow the complainant to the scene, armed with their AK-47 rifles.

“While waiting for the return of the three inspectors, the team later saw the complainant on a speeding motorcycle without our men,” the source said.

“He was stopped to inquire about the three mobile police officers who went with him. It was at that juncture that he told them that, when they got to the scene, they were attacked at the bush by six herdsmen and he had to escape while the policemen ran in different directions.

“When he told our men that he did not know the whereabouts of the police officers who went with him, there was no option than to arrest him after they called for backup,” the source added.