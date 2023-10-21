Gunmen Kidnap PDP Chieftain, 12 Others In Niger

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chairman of the Ngeski Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Garba Hassan has been abducted by some unknown gunmen in Niger State.

Garba Hassan was abducted alongside twelve others while travelling on a commercial vehicle along the Tegina-Kontagora Road in Niger State on Thursday.

The victims were on their way to Kebbi State from Abuja when the gunmen who had been reportedly hiding in the bush along the route intercepted their vehicle and abducted them but their current whereabouts remain undisclosed.

As of the time of filing this report, the State Police Command has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

“I will find out and get back to you,” the spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, told Channels Television when he was reportedly contacted on the incident.

In response, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, confirmed that they have heard about the incident and are currently investigating it.

He assured that efforts are in top gear to rescue the abductees. Hassan served as the chairman of the Ngeski local government between 2007 and 2015 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was planning to return to APC before his kidnap, it was learnt.