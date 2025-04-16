Gunmen Kidnap Nursing Mother, Baby In Delta

Share

A nursing mother Marian Aganbi and her three-month-old baby Pedro have been reportedly abducted by gunmen in Eku in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

This came two days after a gang abducted Mrs. Juliana Nze at the first entrance of DDPA Estate in Agbor.

A family source said Marian and her baby were kidnapped at night along Eku-Abraka Road while returning from a visit to her parents.

According to reports, she a left Eku at about 8pm and was returning to Abraka, where she resides with her husband Prayer Aganbi when she fell into the hands of the kidnapping gang.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers have reportedly established contact with her husband, demanding N25 million for their release.

The hoodlums were said to have issued the family a 48-hour ultimatum to pay up the ransom, or else, they will use the baby for ritual-money.

The family source said: “The victim’s husband has become devastated because he doesn’t have such money.”

Share