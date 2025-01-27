Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a man, his wife, son, and two others in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen struck at the Chikakore area of Kubwa at about 12:00 am on Monday morning, January 27 and cart away the family.
READ ALSO
- Police Raid Criminal Hideout Recover Hard Drugs, Cash In Anambra
- Gospel Singer Arrested For Killing Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty
- Insecurity: NSCDC Creates New Area Commands, Divisions In Kwara
According to the report, the kidnappers, numbering 30 and armed with AK-47 rifles, stormed the residence of one Adefija Michael Akinropo in the community and abducted him alongside his wife, son, and elder brother.
Furthermore, the gunmen also moved to another building housing a poultry farm kidnapped a man, and injured his wife.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: FCT FCT RAIDS COMMUNITY Gunmen Kidnap Man Gunmen Kidnap Man Wife Son Others In FCT Unknown gunmen