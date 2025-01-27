Gunmen Kidnap Man, Wife Son, Others In FCT

Share

Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a man, his wife, son, and two others in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen struck at the Chikakore area of Kubwa at about 12:00 am on Monday morning, January 27 and cart away the family.

READ ALSO

According to the report, the kidnappers, numbering 30 and armed with AK-47 rifles, stormed the residence of one Adefija Michael Akinropo in the community and abducted him alongside his wife, son, and elder brother.

Furthermore, the gunmen also moved to another building housing a poultry farm kidnapped a man, and injured his wife.

Share

Please follow and like us: