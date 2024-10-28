Gunmen Kidnap FRSC Official In Enugu, Demand N50m Ransom

Share

Gunmen have abducted one Mr Emeason Chima, an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Enugu State. Mr Chima was kidnapped near Maduka University in Ekwegbe, while driving alone in his car.

The kidnappers are reportedly demanding N50 million as ransom for his release, as confirmed by a senior FRSC official who requested anonymity According to an internal memo from Emmanuel AlHassan, the commander of the Ugbokolo unit, the abduction occurred after Maduka University on the Nsukka-Enugu Road.

The kidnappers contacted the unit commander using Chima’s phone to relay their ransom demand. The memo states: “The Command is in receipt of information about the kidnap of SRMA Emeason Chima.

He was driving a Toyota saloon car alone when he was attacked.” Authorities are continuing to gather information and will provide updates as the situation develops.

