Gunmen Kidnap Five Farmers In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of five farmers in the Odo-Eku community in the Isin Local Government Area of the State.

New Telegraph gathered that among those kidnapped were two males and three females with reports saying that their abductors had moved them to an unknown destination.

In a statement signed by the State Superintendent of Police, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun said the five farmers are of Northern origin but residents in the Odo-Eku community and were kidnapped in their home in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“Kwara Police Command is aware of a kidnap incident that occurred at about 0115 hours of 15/01/25 at the Odu-Eku Camp in Odueku Community of the Isin LGA of Kwara State; where 5 persons were kidnapped.

“Two males and three females have been moved to an unknown location.

“Immediate deployment has long taken place; the Police, alongside the Vigilante, are on a rescue mission. Further updates will be communicated as it unfolds,” the statement reads.

