Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Benue LG Chairman

Unknown gunmen have abducted Iorwashima Erukaa, a former Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, disclosed this in a statement released on Monday and made available to newsmen in Makurd, the state capital.

According to him, the kidnappers intruded into Erukaa’s residence in Ukum LGA and seized the ex-LG Chairman on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023.

Kula noted that the armed individuals transported Erukaa to an unknown location and contacted the victim’s family.

In a similar incident, unidentified gunmen kidnapped Matthew Abo, the Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Tourism for Benue State.

New Telegraph learned that Abo was kidnapped from his residence in the Zaki-Biam community of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State on Sunday night.

It has been reported that the commissioner was taken by a group of gunmen who arrived at his residence in Zaki-Biam on four motorcycles, noting that Zaki-Biam is known for being the largest yam market in Nigeria and is located in a rural area.

The gunmen reportedly arrived at Abo’s residence and instructed everyone, including his wife and children, to lie face down after which they seized him and transported him to an unknown location using one of the motorcycles.

Iorwashima Erukaa, a former media aide to two former governors of the state, Tahav Agerzua, disclosed that the abductors compelled the commissioner to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles at gunpoint, with a gunman positioned behind him.