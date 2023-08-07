Gunmen Kidnap Emir Of Gurku, Wife In Nasarawa

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Emir of Gurku, Alhaji Jibrin Mohammed, and his wife in the wee hours of Sunday, at his palace in Gurku along Keffi-Abuja way in the Karu local government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered the AK 47-wielding guen reportedly stormed the palace at about at the fateful night and forced themselves into the palace during which they took the monarch along with his wife at gunpoint to an unknown destination.

It was also learned that the AK 47-wielding gunmen invaded the palace when both the family members and guards manning the corrugated gates of had gone to sleep during which they took the monarch away along with his wife without any challenge.

The report said there was confusion within and around the palace as the incident left the Emirate council wondering how the incident occurred coming at the time when Governor Sule had recently raised an alarm over the influx of bandits and kidnappers to the state

Details shortly…