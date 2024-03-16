Gunmen Kidnap Edo PDP Chairman, Aziegbemi In Benin

The Edo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi has been kidnapped by a gang of armed men a few metres from his Government Reservation Area residence in Benin City, the Edo State.

The EdoPDP Chair’s kidnap came less than a month after the party conducted its governorship primaries which produced Mr Asue Ighodalo as the candidate of the party in the forthcoming September 21, 2024 governorship election.

Aziegbemi was said to have been trailed by his abductors who were in two Toyota Corolla cars and took his jeep at a speed breaker point along Osaro Street off Country Home road close to his house at about 11 pm Friday night.

Aziegbemi who is said not to have police protection was said to have left after a night meeting in a government house when he was been trailed by his abductors.

The driver to Aziegbemi narrating how his boss was kidnapped said. ” When we left the government house heading home at about 11 pm, I noticed a car trailing us so I decided to take another diversion. We never knew they were kidnappers.

“A few minutes later, the same cars appeared behind us at a speed breaker point and blocked our car in the front and immediately the gunmen pointing guns at us, ordered our Chairman to enter their car and took him away.

The gunmen were said to have abandoned Aziegbemi’s car along Sapele Road and took him away in their own cars.

At the time of filing this report, some top government officials and security agencies were sighted at the spot where Aziegbemi was kidnapped.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted confirmed the incident however said it fell under the New Etete Police Division

Nwabuzor said, ” That is confirmed, it is in the jurisdiction of New Etete Police Division, also known as Godwin Abbe Police Station, that is where it happened.

“The Commissioner of Police has given marching orders to the tactical teams of the operatives to go after the hoodlums and we pray that by the grace of God all hands are on deck and we will be able to rescue him unhurt”.