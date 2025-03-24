Share

Some unknown Gunmen have reportedly abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, in Ejemekwuru, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The development was contained in a press statement issued by the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese Chancellor and Secretary, Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbarah.

According to the statement obtained by Ubaechu, the Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, was kidnapped on Sunday while on his way to the Priests’ annual retreat.

The Chancellor said the incident occurred along the Ejemekwuru road in Oguta and called for prayers for the safe release of Rev Fr John Ubaechu.

The statement read, “Notification of kidnap and call for prayers. I am directed to inform you that one of our Priests, Rev Fr John Ubaechu, was kidnapped on the evening of Sunday, 23rd March 2025.

“Rev Fr John Ubaechu is the Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe. The sad incident occurred along Ejemekwuru road in Oguta Local Government Area. He was kidnapped on his way to the Priests’ Annual Retreat.

“We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our Priest.

“We commend our brother, Rev Fr John Ubaechu to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors.”

