Gunmen, JTF Exchange Gunfire In Ekwulobia

There is growing confusion over the number of deaths and casualties in Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state following the exchange of gun fire between gunmen and the Joint Task Force on Wednesday morning.

Gunmen had stormed the Ekwulobia flyover at around 8.30 am shooting indiscriminately which led to the scampering by residents of the area .

While the gun welding men continued operations at the flyover a detachment of the security Joint Task Force comprising the police, army and the Agunechemba Security Squad took on them which lasted for about an hour.

It was gathered that four persons were killed which includes gunmen and members of the public while a sienna car belong to the vigilante groups was burnt and Aguata Police station was also attacked .

But the Police Command dismissed the killing of four persons contending that two unsuspecting members of the public were killed.

It further reported that one of the gunmen was neutralized and vehicles and arms recovered from the gunmen while escaping from the superior force of the operatives.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga;

“The incident recorded a fatal gunshot injury on two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a security vehicle.

“Anambra Police-led Security Force contained a shooting incident in the early hours of today 9th July 2025 at Oko and Ekwulobia flyover, Aguata Local Government Area.

“The team also demobilized one of the armed criminals, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun and four vehicles at the scene as the Operatives sustained the onslaught operations in the area.

“The vehicles recovered include one red Toyota Camry vehicle with Reg No: ENU 58 SC, custom colour GLK Mercedes Benz without a registration number, golden colour Lexus 330 with Reg No: ENU 815 AP and one ash Toyota Highlander with Reg No: GDD 517 RW.

“The Armed criminals unprovoked shot indiscriminately under the Ekwulobia flyover.

“Consequently, in a swift response, the Joint Security Team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel. Regrettably, the incident recorded the death of two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a brown Toyota Sienna vehicle allegedly belonging to the Anambra State Vigilante Group.

“Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and deposited in the morgue,” he said.

Ikenga also confirmed that the gunmen attempted to attack the Oko Police but was respelled by officers and men of the Police Division.

“In another development, the Oko Divisional Police Headquarters witnessed an attack, but the gallant Officers on duty repelled the assault by the armed criminals.

“No casualties were recorded as the aggressive pursuit by the Joint Security Team of the assailants continues in the area,” he said.

Ikenga however stated that “Given the above, adequate security measures have been put in place at the instance of the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD,” he concluded.