Gunmen Invade Zamfara Community Kill 9, Abduct 53 Persons

Gunmen in their numbers on Tuesday night invaded Makera village of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing nine people and abducted 53 others. A survivor of the attack, Danjuma Sa’idu, told New Telegraph on phone that, the gangsters invaded the village around nine o’clock on Tuesday night and were shooting ceaselessly to prevent any attempt of escape by the inhabitants.

Danjuma, narrated that, the bandits operated in the village for about eight hours unchallenged, during which they conducted a house to house search before they finally abducted 53 persons including men, women and children. According to him, the terrorists took advantage of the absolute absence of security personnel and that of members of vigilance group who were busy holding a security meeting outside the village while other villagers were preparing to go to bed.

He said, “When the bandits fiercely invaded our village they began to shoot sporadically, a development which gave many people a chance to escape into the thick forest for safety. “Others who could not run down the forest especially women and children hid themselves either in silos or their rooms, but due to house to house search conducted by the monsters, 53 people were abducted.” Danjuma said that most of those killed choose to either dare the bandits or resist abduction, adding that, “No communication from the terrorists for ransom payments yet, as I am talking to you now, two of my children are there under the custody of bandits.

“For now, we have decided not to remain in the village for fear of possible return of the bandits for further attack, we have to think of relocating to where we think is safer than our village for our safety,” Dan- juma has cried. All efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Zamfara State Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar for his response proved abortive.