Gunmen Invade Oyo Community, Kill Ex-LG Staff, Abduct Petrol Attendant

Some unknown gunmen have invaded Iseyin Town in the Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State, killing a former Local Government staff and abducting a petroleum attendant.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at a petroleum station in the town on Tuesday, investigation revealed that the gunmen intended to kidnap the owner, but he was not around.

Sources disclosed that the incident took place at Saw Mill Road, along Iseyin-Saki Road where the deceased, identified as Ayanladun, was attending a church service at a church near the scene of the incident, but had plugged his phone to charge at the petroleum station.

He was said to be unfortunate to have gone to the petroleum station to collect his phone at the time the kidnappers arrived and shot him in the process.

It was learned also that the gunmen shot the security officer manning the petroleum station. He was said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Iseyin at the time of filing this report.

Reaction of the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, Adewale Osifeso, (DSP), could not be got to confirm the incident as his mobile number was not available. The message sent to him was yet to be acknowledged.

