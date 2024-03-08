Gunmen Invade Ogun Farmland, Abduct Teacher

…Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Recover Arms

Gunmen have invaded a farmland in Kugba-Ajagbe village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, and abducted a teacher. Our correspondent learnt that, the gunmen numbering five, on Tuesday stormed the farm and took away one Adegbenjo Adelowo, a teacher at the Community High School, Alabata.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abeokuta, yesterday said the case was reported on Tuesday at the Odeda Divisional Police headquarters. According to her, the Divisional Police Officer, in a joint operation with Amotekun corps, vigilance and local hunters immediately stormed the scene and recovered one AK 47 expended ammunition and a Bajaj motorcycle, marked ME610QG.

The PPRO said the joint security team also arrested two suspects: Sulaiman Abdullahi, 30 years and Ismaila Mohammed, 25 years. Odutola said the suspects were arrested at the scene in connection with the crime. She said the security agents have intensified their efforts in order to rescue the victim, adding that the matter had been transferred to the Police headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.