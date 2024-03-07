Gunmen Invade Ogun Farm, Abduct Teacher

Gunmen have invaded farmland in Kugba-Ajagbe village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State and abducted a teacher.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen numbering five, on Tuesday stormed the farm and took away one Adegbenjo Adelowo, a teacher at the Community High School, Alabata.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Odutola said the case was reported on Tuesday at the Odeda Divisional Police headquarters.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer, in a joint operation with Amotekun corps, vigilantes and local hunters immediately stormed the scene and recovered one AK 47 expended ammunition and a bajaj motorcycle marked ME610QG.

The PPRO said the joint security team also arrested two suspects: Sulaiman Abdullahi, 30 years and Ismaila Mohammed, 25 years.

Odutola said the suspects were arrested at the scene in connection with the crime.

She said the security agents had intensified their efforts in order to rescue the victim, adding that the matter had been transferred to the Police headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.