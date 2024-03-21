Gunmen Invade Ogun Community, Abduct Farm Manager, One Other

Gunmen have stormed Idowa Community in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State and abducted a farm manager, Tunde Osifowokan at a poultry farm. New Telegraph learnt that, the gunmen invaded the community on Monday, shooting indiscriminately and demanded for the owner of the farm who had travelled, but was expected to return that same day.

This is just as the Hausa community in the town also reported that, one Mallam Isiaka Aileru, who went to his farm on Monday had not been seen and that he might have been abducted on his farm by the gunmen. The gunmen however whisked away Osifowokan, who is said to be the younger brother of the owner of the poultry farm.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Sobaloju of Idowa, Chief Yusuf Olusanya, said, "Yes, the incident is true.

The hoodlums, according to what I heard came wearing mask and shooting indiscriminately. They demanded for the owner of poultry farm, but since none of the workers is actually the owner they kept quiet. “However, one of them stood up and when the hoodlums asked him to identify himself he said he is the younger brother to the owner of the farm.

That was how they went away with him. “While trying to escape, they shot one driver in the neck, they riddled his vehicle with bullets “A new twist was added to the incident when the Hausa Community in the town on Tuesday also said that they are looking for one of them, one Mallam Isiaka Aileru.

“He was said to have gone to his farm on Monday, but he had since not returned. He has even been traced to his farm and they found the cloth he wore to the farm, but he was nowhere to be found. “The thinking is that this same gang might have been responsible for this missing Mallam Isiaka Aileru.