Gunmen Invade Niger Community, Kill One, Kidnap Nine

A border ‘Garam,’ between Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was reportedly attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday night.

According to the reports gathered by New Telegraph, the gunmen who moved from house to house kidnapping people killed one and abducted nine others.

An eyewitness said: “The bandits started attacking around 10:30 pm. They started burgling shops, especially the shops where those Hausa boys were sleeping.

“They later entered a house close to ours, forced the gate open, broke the windows and removed the burglary, but none of the occupants slept at home.

“Since the last attack on January 2, most people have stopped sleeping at home. They come in the morning and leave at night. But after two weeks of relative peace, some people decided to return the same day the bandits strike again.”

“One Nupe woman, whose husband is a driver, was kidnapped alongside her two children. But because the woman had a chronic ulcer and had been sick for some time now, she was later abandoned by the bandits on the way.

“They tied the woman and the two children to the tree. It was herders that saw them in the bush that set them free and also alerted the soldiers who brought them back.”

Another neighbour, who requested anonymity, stated that while the bandits were terrorizing the area, troops from the 102nd Battalion, whose responsibility it was to secure the region, came at 1:45 a.m., despite receiving the distress call as early as 11:00 p.m.

“They only flashed light and went back without making any attempt to engage the bandits,” he said.

“The soldiers arrived at 1:45 am, drove around and went back. They came back at 3:45 am and left again when the bandits had successfully kidnapped and left. The residents were just left to face the horror with no help from the military.”