Gunmen Invade Niger Community, Kill One, Abduct 21 Others

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly stormed the Dangunu village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one and abducting 21 others.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen invaded the community on Saturday night, January 20, en route to the river between Chikun and the town.

Sources privy to the development said a man identified as Ahmadu Adamu, and 16 members of his family, were said to be among those abducted, and five other members of the community

“The bandits gave Ahmadu a thorough beating leading to his death. A pregnant woman who was released by the bandits due to her condition broke the news to us.

“His body was dumped at the river bank by the gunmen for his family to pick up. What is happening to us is so painful,” a source in the village said.

It was further gathered the attack may be connected to the handiwork of informants, as most of the farmers have finished harvesting their crops in the area.