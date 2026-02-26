Gunmen Invade Church During Vigil, Abduct 6 Worshippers In Ondo

…1 rescued, 1 arrested – Police

Gunmen invaded a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) during a vigil in Uso in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State and abducted six worshippers. Sources in the agrarian community said the gunmen invaded the church during the vigil and took six of the worshippers captive.

However, one of the abductees escaped from the hands of the bandits. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) expressed concern over the incident and urged people to be mindful of their safety The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the paramilitary outfit, Mr. Femi-Daniels Aidamenbor, in his reaction, said that until the people learn to be intentional about their personal security, the country would not move forward.

According to him, “Imagine the Uso axis that is prone to insecurity in recent times and security agencies are grappling to curtail this, still people are too religious to understand that going to night service at this time, especially at a time like this is worrisome. “Must they attend that service at night? What was the motive? Even God gave us senses to make life better for us.

Hopefully, more enlightenment will help us reduce or mitigate these avoidable kidnappings.” The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the abduction of the worshippers in the early hours of yesterday.

The police spokesman said, “At approximately 12:50 a.m., six worshippers were abducted at a Celestial Church located along the Uso/Owo Expressway in Uso. The victims were reportedly taken to an unknown destination by the attackers.

“Upon receiving the report, the Operatives of the command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups immediately mobilised to the scene and commenced coordinated rescue operations. “As a result of sustained joint efforts, one of the kidnapped victims has been successfully rescued.

Additionally, one suspect linked to the incident has been arrested and has made useful statements that are assisting with ongoing investigations.” Jimoh said security operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the apprehension of all perpetrators involved.

He urged the residents to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that may assist ongoing operations.