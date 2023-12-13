Gunmen Invade Banks In Ekiti

No fewer than twenty dare-devil gunmen descended on two commercial banks on Wednesday in Ikere Ekiti, the headquarters of the Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The armed robbers reportedly stormed the community around 5.15 pm and three persons were feared killed during the operation.

It was gathered that the robbers upon entering the community first attacked the Ikere command of the Amotekun Corps along Ise Road and reportedly shot some operatives before attacking the banks.

A source said, “In the coordinated attacks” which lasted about 45 minutes, the armed robbers reportedly killed three persons while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the source,” the gun-wielding robbers invaded Wema bank and Access bank located at Odo Oja and Okeosun respectively and broke the security door with the aid of dynamite before entering the banking hall.

The source disclosed that the dynamite blew up the entrance doors as well as several cars parked in the vicinity of the banks.

He added the armed robbers who split themselves into two groups carted away an unspecified huge sum of money.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with our reporter, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado expressed shock at the robbery incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He said it was unfortunate the armed robbers carried out the operations for several minutes unhindered and escaped despite the presence of military checkpoints and Police Area Command in the town.

Oba Alagbado said he has discussed the matter with the security agents and that those who carried out the dastard act must be arrested and prosecuted.

“It is an unfortunate incident that we do not expect to happen. The attacks were on two commercial banks. I have called the Area Commander, DPO, and DSS and they have all assured the soldiers around the axis have been alerted”.

All efforts to reach the Ekiti State Police public relations officer PPRO, Sunday Abutu proved abortive as several calls made to his mobile phone were not answered while text message sent to him had not been replied as of the time of filing this report.