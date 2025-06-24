Gunmen Hijack Benue Links Bus, Kidnap Driver, 11 Passengers

Share

The Benue State Police Command yesterday said gunmen have hijacked a Benue Links Nigeria Ltd. bus and kidnapped passengers on board.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, who confirmed the development in a statement in Makurdi, said that the incident took place on Sunday evening.

Edet, however, stated that one passenger later escaped from the abductors. “We are investigating a suspected kidnapping where a Hummer bus with registration number 14B-43BN was parked by the road in Eke Elengbecho, in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue.

“On receipt of the information, police tactical team, military and Benue State Civil Protection Guards arrived at the scene; they combed the bush and rescued one Paul Terna, who escaped from the hands of the suspected kidnappers.

“Additional reinforcements have been sent to the location to locate other passengers as soon as possible,” she said. Meanwhile, the Benue Links Nigeria Ltd management has also confirmed the attack and kidnap.

The company’s spokesperson, Mr Johnson Ehi, said in a statement that passengers and the driver were still missing.

“Benue Links Nigeria Ltd regrets to inform the public of an unfortunate incident involving one of its buses, with registration number 14B-143BN, which was attacked while en route from Abeokuta to Makurdi.

“The attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, at Eke Elengbecho, in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue.

“The vehicle, which departed Abeokuta with 12 passengers and the driver, was later discovered by the roadside at Eke with some of the passengers’ luggage; however, the driver and 11 passengers were missing.

“One passenger managed to escape and reach the Eke Police Station and reported that the bus was ambushed by armed kidnappers,” Ehi said.

The company strongly condemned the attack on her vehicle and passengers by criminal elements. “We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of those affected, and we assure the public that we are actively collaborating with security agencies.

