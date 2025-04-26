Share

The pro-Wike rally scheduled for Saturday, April 26 and the inauguration of the NEW Associates group in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State were reportedly disrupted by gunmen suspected to be politically sponsored thugs.

The rally, organized by supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was intended to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of Bayelsa into key federal positions, while also declaring support for Wike, who serves as the grand patron of the group.

Initially scheduled for April 12, the rally was postponed to April 26 after clashes in scheduling with a separate event organized by supporters of Governor Douye Diri. Both groups subsequently moved their events to avoid conflict.

On Saturday morning, as supporters gathered at the Church of God Mission Camp arena in Yenagoa, gunmen reportedly emerged from nearby creeks and bushes, firing sporadically into the air.

Attendees fled the scene for safety as security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) engaged the attackers and combed surrounding areas to prevent further violence.

In a statement following the attack, Secretary of the NEW Associates and former spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, accused the Bayelsa State government of attempting to disrupt a peaceful rally.

“We put up this rally to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for appointing our sons and daughters into positions of responsibility.

How can anyone feel threatened by a peaceful gathering? We are not here to cause trouble but to express our support and solidarity with the President and Commander-in-Chief,” Ekerefe said.

Also speaking, the immediate past Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, condemned the attack, describing the rally as peaceful and asserting that any attempt to sow panic was politically motivated. He vowed that the group would not be deterred.

Despite the disruption, supporters of the NEW Associates later regrouped to continue the rally, insisting on their right to peaceful assembly.

