Gunmen Burn 7 Trucks In Onuimo, Okigwe, As IPOB Enforces Stay-At-Home

No fewer than seven heavy-duty trucks were set ablaze by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Onuimo and Okigwe Local Government Areas of Imo State yesterday.

The attackers were reportedly enforcing a stay-at-home order to mark the court appearance of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The armed hoodlums caused widespread panic as residents and traders, already heading to work, fled back to their homes for safety.

Eyewitnesses reported that the gunmen targeted trucks and trailers transporting goods and laterite, setting them on fire. While no casualties have been confirmed, goods worth millions of naira were either looted or destroyed in the attacks.

Throughout the chaos, there was no visible intervention from security forces, leaving residents vulnerable. The absence of police or military has stoked anger among locals, who accuse the government of failing to protect lives and property.

Critics have slammed the Imo State Government for its perceived negligence, especially after urging citizens to ignore stay-at-home orders and go about their businesses.

“The Imo State Government should pay for these damages,” a furious resident said. “You encouraged people to come out, but you failed to provide security. Now, innocent people are suffering losses while the governor is busy attending events in Anambra.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“The Imo State Police Command, working in synergy with the Military, Department of State Services (DSS), and other sister security agencies, has launched a coordinated manhunt for criminal elements suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN.

These armed miscreants attacked unsuspecting commuters along the Okigwe-Owerri Road in the early hours of Thursday, 8th May 2025,” he stated.

