No fewer than four persons were killed and three others abducted as unknown gunmen attacked a US convoy in southeast Nigeria, Anambra State.

A United States official confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu has said, “No US citizen was in the convoy”.

He added that the gunmen “murdered two of the Police Mobile Force operatives and two staff of the consulate,” before setting their vehicle “ablaze”.

The attack took place on Tuesday at “3:30 pm (14:30 GMT) along Atani, Osamale road” in Ogbaru district, according to the police.

Joint security forces deployed to the scene, said Tochukwu, but the gunmen managed to abduct two police operatives and a driver.

A “rescue/recovery operation” was underway Tuesday evening, he added in his statement.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed the attack during a briefing with reporters in Washington DC.

“A US convoy of vehicles was attacked. What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved,” Kirby said.

The State Department also confirmed the attack.

“U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate,” a spokesperson said.

“The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field.”

Nigerian officials often blame attacks in the southeast on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra movement (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

IPOB has repeatedly denied responsibility for the violence.

The group’s leader Nnamdi Kanu is in government custody and faces trial for treason after being detained overseas and brought back to Nigeria.

Separatism is a sensitive issue in Nigeria, where a declaration of an independent Biafra Republic by Igbo army officers in the southeast in 1967 triggered a three-year civil war that left more than one million dead.

The military is also battling a 14-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast, gangs who kidnap and kill in the northwest and central states, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

After a brief calm period during February and March elections for the presidency and governorships, attacks have been on the rise in the last few weeks.