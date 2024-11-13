Gunmen Attacks Checkpoint Kills Two Soldiers In Abia

Share

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked a Nigerian Army checkpoint killing two soldiers at Ekenobizi, a border community between Abia and Imo states in Umuopara, Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the tragic incident, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UD OKA said the troop came under attack by the irredentist group of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network.

“In the early hours of today, 13 November 2024, troops of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, deployed at a checkpoint along the Umuahia–Owerri Road in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, came under attack by the irredentist group Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network.

“During the attack, the gallant troops were able to repel the assault, forcing the attackers to retreat in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning one Sienna and one Lexus Jeep used in the attack.

“However, in the ensuing firefight, two soldiers paid the supreme price,” he stated.

The Joint Task Force appealed to residents of the South East, particularly those in Abia State, for credible information to help track down the fleeing attackers and combat criminal elements in the region.

