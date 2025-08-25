Gunmen Attack Vigilance Group Leader’s Home In Okigwe, Kill 15

The people of Okigwe in Imo State, are presently living in fear following a night of bloodshed that claimed at least 15 lives. The killings, carried out by a notorious terror kingpin known as “Gentle the Yahoo” and his armed gang, were reportedly a direct reprisal against the family of a local vigilance commander.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants stormed the commander’s compound in the dead of night, slaughtering relatives and leaving the community drenched in blood. The said vigilance commander had recently gone viral for issuing an ultimatum, warning Gentle and his men to drop their weapons or leave Okigwe entirely.

Just a week later, the gang struck with chilling brutality. For years, insecurity has plagued the Okigwe area and its sister zone, Orlu, two regions said to account for most of the violence rocking Imo State. While Orlu has seen some improvements, residents say Okigwe’s security situation is fast spiraling out of control.

Kidnappings, murders, and roadside ambushes have become disturbingly common, with gunmen brazenly mounting checkpoints, torching vehicles, and killing drivers in broad daylight. Okigwe’s strategic position as a gateway to Abia and Enugu States, and its sizeable population of northern settlers, has only heightened tensions.