Gunmen Attack Policemen, Injure Three In Ebonyi

Gunmen on Friday attacked the Police patrol team in Nwofe Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and fatally injured two policemen on the team.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya while confirming the incident.

She noted that apart from the two policemen who were fatally injured by the hoodlums, one other policeman was also injured in the attack.

“Today 17/11/2023 at about 08:30 am, operatives of the Command on patrol at Nwofe road at the outskirt of Abakaliki were attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.

“Two(2) of the Operatives were fatally wounded while one (1) is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

“The Commissioner Of Police, Ebonyi state police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo PSC on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched Tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on-the-spot Assessment.

“She is using this medium to call on well-meaning individuals of the State to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums while assuring them of round-the-clock visibility patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state”