Gunmen Attack Police Patrol, Kill One, Injured Another In Ebonyi

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have attacked a police patrol unit in the crisis-prone Ngbo-Effium corridor of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

New Telegraph reports that the incident which occurred on Thursday resulted in the death of one police officer with one other officer a injuries of another.

Joshua Ukandu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed this in a statement released on Friday in Abakaliki.

“Operatives of the Command on patrol along Ngbo-Effium Road were attacked by armed hoodlums using an ash-colored Toyota Sienna with registration number unknown,” he said.

According to the police spokeswoman, the policemen engaged the hoodlums in a gunfight.

Ukandu, the police officer who was injured is currently receiving medical care at the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo immediately dispatched tactical teams of the Command to the scene.

“The team is on the trail of the hoodlums. Meanwhile, calm and normalcy have been restored to the area,” he added.