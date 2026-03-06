Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Kebbi, Kill 2 Officers

Gunmen yesterday attacked a police border checkpoint along the Bakin Ruwa–Maje Road in Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing two officers.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants arrived in large numbers and opened fire indiscriminately at officers stationed at the checkpoint before setting the tent used by the officers on fire.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Troops of Operation Fansan Yanma have neutralised three armed bandits during a gun battle in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A counter-insurgency and security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this in a post on X handle yesterday. Makama stated that the incident occurred on March 4 at about 4:14 p.m. when the bandits attacked a farmer, Alaramma Lawal Musa, 34, from Barkinshi Village, while he was on his way to his farm on the outskirts of the community.

According to the source, the victim resisted the attack and man- aged to stab one of the assailants with a knife before the bandits inflicted serious machete cuts on him. It added that troops stationed at Super Camp Machika were imForce in Kebbi, SP Bashir Usman, said two officers on duty were killed during the attack.

“They killed two of our officers and burnt down the checkpoint, but the police are on top of the situation. I will issue further details,” he said. The attack is the latest in a series of assaults along the Bakin Ruwa– Maje border corridor. Gunmen had earlier killed per- sonnel of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigra- tion Service in separate incidents in the area.