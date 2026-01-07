New Telegraph

January 7, 2026
January 7, 2026
Gunmen Attack NPS Office In Oyo, Kill Five

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly attacked the National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack which occurred around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. January 6, claimed the lives of no fewer than 5 NPS staff.

When contacted, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “Yes, there was an attack by yet-to-be-identified men against the men of the National Park.

“The Commissioner of Police and other service chiefs are currently on their way to the location.

“Meanwhile, the CP, Femi Haruna, has deployed tactical teams, Mobile Police Force officers of the Nigeria Police Force, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.”

