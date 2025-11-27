The convoy of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has reportedly been attacked by gunmen in Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Ngige made this shocking revelation while speaking with newsmen on Thursday, November 27, in Akwa.

According to the former Governor of the State, he was not in the convoy when it was shot at, adding that several people were shot and injured in the accident.

“I was not in the convoy. I’m still alive and well. Those hoodlums have started again. I came to my state to relax, but what happened is unfortunate.

“I will go back to Abuja. But I assure those who did this, they will not go unpunished,” he said.

The vehicles were reportedly returning from a mechanic workshop in Nkpor when the gunmen struck along the busy Umuoji–Nkpor Road leading to Alor, Ngige’s hometown.

Also speaking on the development, Mr Fred Chukwulobelu, Ngige’s former Special Adviser on Media, said a policeman in the pilot car was shot, and the attackers—dressed in police and army uniforms—took away his gun and uniform.

He, however, confirmed that a woman filming the incident was fatally shot. A shop owner who rushed out to see what was happening was also shot; he lost significant blood and is scheduled for surgery, but is expected to recover fully.

The pilot car was riddled with bullets, while the wounded escort leader has undergone surgery and is also expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command said it has launched a state-wide manhunt for the perpetrators.

Police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga added that a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, earlier snatched by the assailants, has been recovered following a coordinated response.

He said, “A combined team of Police Tactical Operatives from the Operations Department Awka, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Akwuzu, and the Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SPACS) Enugu-Ukwu, while in hot pursuit of armed criminals who attacked a police patrol team at Eziowelle along Umuoji Road, encountered a Police Convoy that promptly joined in the engagement.

“The convoy swiftly aligned with the pursuing operatives and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, forcing the criminals to abandon the snatched white Mercedes-Benz SUV and flee the scene under intense pressure.

“Meanwhile, one police operative who sustained a minor gunshot injury is stable and currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“Preliminary information indicates that the officers in the convoy are attached to Senator Chris Ngige, former Governor of Anambra State and former Minister of Labour and Employment.

“The recovered vehicle has been secured and taken into police custody for further investigation, as operatives intensify a coordinated state-wide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums.”