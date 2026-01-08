Gunmen Attack National Park Service Office In Oyo, Kill 5

Gunmen on Tuesday night invaded the National Park Service office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, killing five personnel.

The attack, it was learnt happened at about 9pm. Preliminary reports revealed that at least five personnel of the National Park Service were affected during the assault.

An eyewitness in Orire Local Government Area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that “five officers were attacked during the incident,” adding that “four were confirmed dead while the fifth person who sustained serious injuries is currently receiving treatment.”

The conservator of the park, Mr Tesleem Kareem, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the service was in the process of evacuating the victims. “Yes, it is true. We are currently evacuating the victims. The exact number of casualties was still being verified”, Kareem said.

Also confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said that the attack was carried out by yet-to-be-identified armed men against personnel of the National Park Service. He made the confirmation in a statement sent to journalists, yesterday afternoon.

“Yes there was an attack by yet to be identified men against the men of the national park. “The Commissioner of Police Oyo State Police Command and other service chief are currently on their way to the location, meanwhile the Commissioner of Police Oyo State Police Command, CP Femi Haruna have deployed Tactical teams, Mobile Police Force officer of the NPF and EOD to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“The deployment is aimed at preventing further breakdown of law and order, restoring calm, and ensuring the safety of lives and property,” he said.

The police spokesperson, however, assured members of the public that security agencies are fully on top of the situation and urged residents to remain calm while investigations and security operations continue.